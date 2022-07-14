Yadea Showcases Impressive Electric Bikes Range at Eurobike 2022 in Germany (Di giovedì 14 luglio 2022) FRANKFURT, Germany, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Leading two-wheel Electric vehicle brand, Yadea (01585:HK) is participating in Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany (Hall 8, booth F09). As one of the world's largest bike and future mobility exhibitions, appearing at Eurobike 2022 is an important part of Yadea's global branding strategy and future European market development. "Committed to promoting the popularization of clean and efficient means of personal transportation, Yadea's participation in Eurobike 2022 delivers an important branding message to the rest of the industry in Europe. As part of the company's localization strategy, Yadea ...Leggi su iltempo
Leading two-wheel Electric vehicle brand, Yadea (01585:HK) is participating in Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany (Hall 8, booth F09). As one of the world's largest bike and future mobility exhibitions, appearing at Eurobike 2022 is an important part of Yadea's global branding strategy and future European market development. "Committed to promoting the popularization of clean and efficient means of personal transportation, Yadea's participation in Eurobike 2022 delivers an important branding message to the rest of the industry in Europe. As part of the company's localization strategy, Yadea ...Leggi su iltempo
Yadea Celebrates International Women's Day with New "IT'S SHE" Social Media CampaignIn anticipation of the launch, Yadea released a teaser video across its social media platforms on March 6, which showcases diverse portraits of women in a 3x3 grid. Following this, the brand launched ...
Yadea Celebrates International Women's Day with New "IT'S SHE" Social Media CampaignIn anticipation of the launch, Yadea released a teaser video across its social media platforms on March 6, which showcases diverse portraits of women in a 3x3 grid. Following this, the brand launched ...
Union Pacific Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release DateUnion Pacific Corporation will release second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company's management team will host a conference call and ...
Yadea Showcases Impressive Electric Bikes Range at Eurobike 2022 in GermanyLeading two-wheel electric vehicle brand, Yadea (01585:HK) is participating in Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany (Hall 8, booth F09). As one of the world's largest bike and future mobility ...
Yadea ShowcasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yadea Showcases