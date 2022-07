Casio to Release EDIFICE with Case Design Featuring Race Car Suspension Motif

(Di giovedì 14 luglio 2022)ConstructedCarbon Fiber-Reinforced Resin TOKYO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today theof the latest addition to theline of timepieces based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." The three new SOSPENSIONE ECB-2000 watches feature ainspired by theof a formulacar. The SOSPENSIONE ECB-2000 is a high-performance chronograph that expresses a motorsports worldviewa uniquemodeled on a formulacarinspired by the double wishboneused in formula ...

Pubblicità

Lifestyleblog

In March 2020,launched the DZ - S50, a lightweight dermatology scope that facilitates observation of larger areas of skin.is also marketing its products in three other countries-the U. ...Signature characters brought back to life in camouflage design TOKYO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to its G - SHOCK shock - resistant watches. The DW - 5600GU - 7 features past characters from Master of G models designed for use on land ... Governo, Di Maio: "Non votare fiducia fatto grave, doverosa verifica di maggioranza" Case Constructed with Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Resin TOKYO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line ...Con la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...