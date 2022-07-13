Rollerdrome: prezzo di lancio e video sviluppatoriArriva la Platinum Edition di Farming Simulator 22Bowers & Wilkins presenta le nuove cuffie PX7 s2NVIDIA all’Amazon Prime Day con offerte incredibiliKingston rilascia DataTraverler Max Type-A, unità flash USB ad alte ...Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiUltime Blog

Newly Published RCT Shows MolecuLight Fluorescence Point-of-Care Imaging Improved 12-Week Wound Healing by 204% in Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) Study Confirms the Utility of MolecuLight to Inform Clinicians to the Presence and Location of Clinically Significant Bacteria and Improves Treatment Plans & Outcomes over Conventional Diagnostic Methods LEEDS, UK and TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

MolecuLight Inc., the leader in Fluorescence Imaging for detection and localization of elevated bacterial load in Wounds, announced the publication of an independent, blinded randomized controlled trial in Diabetes Care. The publication on this 56-patient trial, titled "The use of Point-of-Care Bacterial AutoFluorescence Imaging in the Management of Diabetic Foot Ulcers: A Pilot Randomized Controlled ...
