Gerresheimer on track to deliver record financial year 2022 after solid second quarter

Gerresheimer track
- DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare ...

Gerresheimer on track to deliver record financial year 2022 after solid second quarter (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) - DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirms its guidance for its financial year 2022 after delivering a solid second quarter in line with plan. This rounded off the best first half performance with organic revenue growth of 15.7 %.  Adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.3%. "I am particularly pleased with the strong performance we have delivered in the first half of the year, which is further evidence of our successful transformation into a solution provider and system integrator with higher, sustainable and profitable growth," ...
DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for ...

Gerresheimer Q2 Profit Down, Revenues Up; Confirms FY22 View; Sees Growth In Medium Term

Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a maker of medical packaging products, reported Wednesday that second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined to 25.16 million euros from last year's 28.13 ...
