Gerresheimer on track to deliver record financial year 2022 after solid second quarter

(Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) - DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 13,/PRNewswire/AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drugy systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirms its guidance for itsing ain line with plan. This rounded off the best first half performance with organic revenue growth of 15.7 %. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.3%. "I am particularly pleased with the strong performance we haveed in the first half of the, which is further evidence of our successful transformation into a solution provider and system integrator with higher, sustainable and profitable growth," ...

Pubblicità

is on -to achieve another record year", Siemssen added. "We have a strong order book and are experiencing increasing demand for existing as well as new products and solutions. ...is on -to achieve another record year", Siemssen added. "We have a strong order book and are experiencing increasing demand for existing as well as new products and solutions. ...DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for ...Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a maker of medical packaging products, reported Wednesday that second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined to 25.16 million euros from last year's 28.13 ...