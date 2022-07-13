Gerresheimer on track to deliver record financial year 2022 after solid second quarter (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) - DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirms its guidance for its financial year 2022 after delivering a solid second quarter in line with plan. This rounded off the best first half performance with organic revenue growth of 15.7 %. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.3%. "I am particularly pleased with the strong performance we have delivered in the first half of the year, which is further evidence of our successful transformation into a solution provider and system integrator with higher, sustainable and profitable growth," ...Leggi su iltempo
Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirms its guidance for its financial year 2022 after delivering a solid second quarter in line with plan. This rounded off the best first half performance with organic revenue growth of 15.7 %. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.3%. "I am particularly pleased with the strong performance we have delivered in the first half of the year, which is further evidence of our successful transformation into a solution provider and system integrator with higher, sustainable and profitable growth," ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Gerresheimer raises revenue guidance for 2022 to double - digit growth after strong first quarter"Gerresheimer is on - track to achieve another record year", Siemssen added. "We have a strong order book and are experiencing increasing demand for existing as well as new products and solutions. ...
Gerresheimer raises revenue guidance for 2022 to double - digit growth after strong first quarter"Gerresheimer is on - track to achieve another record year", Siemssen added. "We have a strong order book and are experiencing increasing demand for existing as well as new products and solutions. ...
Gerresheimer on track to deliver record financial year 2022 after solid second quarterDUSSELDORF, Germany, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for ...
Gerresheimer Q2 Profit Down, Revenues Up; Confirms FY22 View; Sees Growth In Medium TermGerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a maker of medical packaging products, reported Wednesday that second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined to 25.16 million euros from last year's 28.13 ...
Gerresheimer trackSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gerresheimer track