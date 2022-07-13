Astronergy delivered 180 MW Solar panels for Claresholm Project in Canada

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022), AB, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/Southern Alberta,, today the largestpower plant of, thefarm has been successfully commissioned and started daily operation of electricity power generation. China leadingPV module brandis proud of the delivery of over 180 MWdc ASTRO series PVfor thisfarm. Thefarm locates 13km southeast oftown in the municipal district of Willow Creek in southern Alberta. With total investment of C$200m ($162.76m), this farm occupies 1,280 acres of agriculture lands and planned an installation of 132 MWac. There are 455,758 ...