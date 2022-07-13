Astronergy delivered 180 MW Solar panels for Claresholm Project in Canada

Kirby’s Dream Buffet arriva su Nintendo Switch quest'estateL'Evento Guardiani Stellari sta per cominciareApex Legends Mobile Stagione 2: DISTORSIONELEGO PRESENTA IL NUOVO SET CHEVROLET CAMARO Z28Rollerdrome: prezzo di lancio e video sviluppatoriArriva la Platinum Edition di Farming Simulator 22Bowers & Wilkins presenta le nuove cuffie PX7 s2NVIDIA all’Amazon Prime Day con offerte incredibiliKingston rilascia DataTraverler Max Type-A, unità flash USB ad alte ...Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioUltime Blog

Claresholm, AB, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Alberta, Canada, today the largest Solar power ...

 Southern Alberta, Canada, today the largest Solar power plant of Canada, the Claresholm Solar farm has been successfully commissioned and started daily operation of electricity power generation. China leading Solar PV module brand Astronergy is proud of the delivery of over 180 MWdc ASTRO series PV panels for this Solar farm. The Claresholm Solar farm locates 13km southeast of Claresholm town in the municipal district of Willow Creek in southern Alberta. With total investment of C$200m ($162.76m), this farm occupies 1,280 acres of agriculture lands and planned an installation of 132 MWac. There are 455,758 ...
The Claresholm Solar farm locates 13km southeast of Claresholm town in the municipal district of Willow Creek in southern Alberta. With total investment of C$200m ($162.76m), this farm occupies 1,280 ...
