Xinhua News: BRICS media issues action plan to focus on global development cooperation (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) - BEIJING, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Fifth BRICS media Forum has recently issued the action plan of the BRICS media Forum for 2022-2023, aiming to focus on global development cooperation. Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the forum on Friday in Beijing and delivered a speech. Huang said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently made important speeches on strengthening BRICS cooperation and advancing global development. These speeches have drawn a new blueprint for and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
