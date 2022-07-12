WuXi Vaccines Received First GMP Certificate of QC Potency Lab from Ireland Health Products Regulatory Authority (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) - The First GMP Certificate that WuXi Vaccines has Received from the Regulatory agency - A critical step for WuXi Vaccines to enable the manufacturing of commercial vaccine Products in its Dundalk facility and supplying the global market for a top-10 pharmaceutical company DUNDALK, Ireland, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
WuXi Vaccines, a global leading Vaccines Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced that it has Received the GMP Certificate from Ireland Health Products Regulatory Authority ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
WuXi Vaccines, a global leading Vaccines Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced that it has Received the GMP Certificate from Ireland Health Products Regulatory Authority ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
WuXi Vaccines Received First GMP Certificate of QC Potency Lab from Ireland Health Products Regulatory AuthorityA critical step for WuXi Vaccines to enable the manufacturing of commercial vaccine products in its Dundalk facility and supplying the global market for a top-10 pharmaceutical company DUNDALK, ...
Oxford Tech Company Adaptix Submits US Regulatory Clearance for Transformational Diagnostic Productat 04:00 WuXi Vaccines Received First GMP Certificate of QC Potency Lab from Ireland Health Products Regulatory Authority WuXi Vaccines, a global leading vaccines Contract Development and ...
WuXi VaccinesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WuXi Vaccines