Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiNoi due per sempre insieme! Giorgia Anzuini e Beatrice Funariu morte ...Gas : Gazprom riduce di un terzo le forniture all'Italia ZTE Axon 40 Pro sarà lanciato l’11 LuglioScatta con stile con Xiaomi 12 LiteSpazzolino Elettrico Oclean X Pro con tecnologia sonicaUltime Blog

Wemade Introduces Relic System for ' MIR4'

Wemade Introduces
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
- Wemade reveals the Relic System and Dragonworld's Rift for 'MIR4' SEOUL, South Korea, July 12, 2022 ...

zazoom
Commenta
Wemade Introduces Relic System for 'MIR4' (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) - Wemade reveals the Relic System and Dragonworld's Rift for 'MIR4' SEOUL, South Korea, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Wemade has unveiled the Relic System for its widely acclaimed MMORPG 'MIR4'. The Relic System, which consists of a total of 10 stages, increases players' unique stats according to the enhancement and growth level of the Relic. Each Relic has its own unique effect such as 'attack enhancement' and 'HP enhancement', and players can enhance Relics by collecting appropriate materials. Once all stats for the corresponding level are successfully enhanced, players can keep leveling up the Relic to become even more powerful. The update also ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Covid, 37.756 i nuovi positivi, 127 le vittime – Padovanews  Padova News

Wemade Introduces Relic System for 'MIR4'

Con la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wemade Introduces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Wemade Introduces Wemade Introduces Relic System MIR4