Ukrainian- and Dutch-based startup Cloudprinter.com raises €7M in seed funding to grow its global print API platform (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) - BRESKENS, Netherlands, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/



Cloudprinter.com, the Ukrainian- and Dutch-based global print API platform raised €7M in a seed round led by Capital Mills, with participation from Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM) and a Dutch family office. This round follows Cloudprinter.com's early 2019 €3M pre-seed round and brings the total funding of the company to €10M. With a print network consisting of more than 170 print partners, Cloudprinter.com provides local print on demand in more than 104 countries and brings the supply chain closer to ... Leggi su iltempo (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) - BRESKENS, Netherlands, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/.com, the- andAPIraised €7M in around led by Capital Mills, with participation from Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM) and afamily office. This round follows.com's early 2019 €3M pre-round and brings the totalof the company to €10M. With anetwork consisting of more than 170partners,.com provides localon demand in more than 104 countries and brings the supply chain closer to ...

Pubblicità

ignaziocassis : The #URC2022 may be over but now Ukraine’s recovery process begins. Many thanks to the Ukrainian co-organisers, as… - and_castagna : @AleGuerani Vatti a leggere che e' successo in seguito alla russificazione forzata post-1970 e all'Ukrainian Helsin… - Michael22699383 : RT @ignaziocassis: The #URC2022 may be over but now Ukraine’s recovery process begins. Many thanks to the Ukrainian co-organisers, as well… - rtakacs352 : RT @DefenceU: Una mattina mi son svegliato, o bella, ciao! bella, ciao! bella, ciao, ciao, ciao! Una mattina mi son svegliato ed ho trovato… - SMLkitakomenews : RT @DefenceU: Una mattina mi son svegliato, o bella, ciao! bella, ciao! bella, ciao, ciao, ciao! Una mattina mi son svegliato ed ho trovato… -