Official Statement from Family Federation for World Peace and Unification International Unification Church On the Criminal Investigation of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe' s Assassination

Official Statement
- GAPYEONG, South Korea, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Federation for World Peace and ...

Official Statement from Family Federation for World Peace and Unification International ("Unification Church") On the Criminal Investigation of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Assassination

 The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) International, commonly referred to as the "Unification Church," offers heartfelt condolences to the Family of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the people of Japan who are grieving Mr. Abe's tragic Assassination. Following the news of Mr. Abe's death, some news media have included uncorroborated rumors about this tragedy in their reports. Some of these allegations were addressed at a Tokyo press conference convened by our Japanese headquarters. FFWPU International would like to ...
