Nanotech Energy Announces New 517-Acre Nanotechnology-Powered Battery Manufacturing Campus in the Greater Reno Area

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading manufacturer of graphene and the only producer of non-flammable, graphene-based batteries on the market, is expanding its operations to Storey County, Nevada, east of, with a new 517-, multiple buildingfacility in the TahoeIndustrial Center. The high-volume facility will significantly increase'scapacity to produce and scale its patented, non-flammable Graphene batteries. The first of 2 buildings planned will produce 2.5 Gwh of batteries with the plan to continue expansion to has high as 15Gwh over he next several years.'s new factory will also produce other ...