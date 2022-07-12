Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiNoi due per sempre insieme! Giorgia Anzuini e Beatrice Funariu morte ...Gas : Gazprom riduce di un terzo le forniture all'Italia ZTE Axon 40 Pro sarà lanciato l’11 LuglioScatta con stile con Xiaomi 12 LiteSpazzolino Elettrico Oclean X Pro con tecnologia sonicaUltime Blog

GoodWe Demonstrates Prowess in the 80MW PV Project in Gansu | China

 As China is actively pushing its decarbonisation agenda to become a carbon-neutral economy by 2060, it is particularly important to boost innovation in the application of green technologies and business models. Keeping up with this vision, new & innovative solar Projects are being adopted for a reliable & clean source of energy. GoodWe, the world-leading PV inverter supplier, has greatly empowered an 80MW PV Project in China'sGansu province. Once as an important hub along the original Silk Road, Gansu province has seen commercial and cultural exchanges between the East and West since ancient times. Because of China's new Belt and Road initiative, the ...
GoodWe Demonstrates Prowess in the 80MW PV Project in Gansu, China

