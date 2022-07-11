UL Solutions Introduces Battery Enclosure Thermal Runaway Evaluation, the First Test Method at UL to Help Screen Electric Vehicle Battery Enclosure Material (Di lunedì 11 luglio 2022) Using a newly developed Test Method, automotive manufacturers and their suppliers can safely compare performance of various Materials to enhance Electric Vehicle Battery safety. NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
UL Solutions, a world leader in applied safety science, today announced the Battery Enclosure Thermal Runaway (BETR) Evaluation, the First Material Screening Test Method at UL Solutions to evaluate Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Infinix Releases Stunning New NOTE 12 5G Series with Next - Level Photographic CapabilitiesThe NOTE 12 5G Series introduces self - developed SMART 5G technology that enables a reduction in ...through in - depth insight into consumer habits and customized optimized days of usage solutions for ...
Petale Group introduces the members of its Strategic Council composed of eminent economists and business leadersKevin Polizzi, Chairman of Unitel Group and founder of Jaguar Networks, one of France's leading providers of secure data hosting with PCI - DSS banking accreditation, telecom solutions and ...
Standard Bank introduces loans for Malawi’s renewable energy solutionsStandard Bank Plc on Monday, July 11, 2022 proudly announced the introduction of loans packages to suppliers and users of solar power and other renewable forms of energy as part of the bank’s ...
Aqara Introduces Retrofit Solution to Automate Ordinary CurtainsAqara announced the wide availability of its Curtain Driver E1, a retrofit solution to automate traditional curtains.
