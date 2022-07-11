Newchic, Global Online Fashion Platform, Announces 2022 Fashion Contest for Designers (Di lunedì 11 luglio 2022) HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Newchic, an Online Fashion Platform composed of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and creativity, today announced that it will host its 2022 #ArtYourPossibility Contest commencing on July 11, 2022. This year's event will run until August 21, 2022. The top eight Designers will be announced on the weekend of August 13, 2022, and the final top four winners on the weekend of August 20, 2022. Newchic launched its 2022 #ArtYourPossibility Contest after conversations with Fashion creatives on the relationship between art and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
