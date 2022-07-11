CASE DISMISSED: WHISKEY & WEALTH CLUB WINS LANDMARK DECISION IN UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW U-TURN (Di lunedì 11 luglio 2022) - Texas State SECURITIES Board had accused the wholesaler of premium grade Scotch and Irish WHISKEY of engaging in fraud – statements that have now been fully retracted DUBLIN and LONDON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A SECURITIES Board in the UNITED STATES has suffered a pre-trial defeat by the London and Dublin-based WHISKEY &; WEALTH CLUB, after the SECURITIES Commissioner in Texas DISMISSED a cease and desist order against the cask wholesaler. The LANDMARK dismissal and retraction of allegations made by The Texas State SECURITIES Board in an emergency order and media release on November 2nd 2021, have now been completely withdrawn.
CASE DISMISSED : WHISKEY & WEALTH CLUB WINS LANDMARK DECISION IN UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW U-TURN
Texas State Securities Board had accused the wholesaler of premium grade Scotch and Irish Whiskey of engaging in fraud - statements that have now been fully retracted DUBLIN and LONDON
