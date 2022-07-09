Brands awards, Puglia al palo I premiati (Di sabato 9 luglio 2022) Di seguito un comunicato diffuso dagli organizzatori: La 23ma edizione del “Brands Award” ha decretato le migliori performance attribuite a 35 prodotti di largo consumo in nove differenti categorie. Premiate anche 34 new entry. Premi Speciali attribuiti dalla giuria dei retailer e dai consumatori (Premio Toluna). Assegnato anche il Contest “New Entry”. La premiazione si è svolta ieri 7 luglio 2022 a Milano presso l’NH Hotel CityLife durante la cerimonia organizzata dalle riviste Mark Up e GDOWeek del Gruppo editoriale Tecniche Nuove. Una platea di oltre 200 tra produttori di marche di largo consumo, buyer e retailer italiani ha partecipato ieri sera alla cerimonia riservata di premiazione dei “Brands Award 2022” presentata da Moreno Morello e aperta dal Presidente del Gruppo editoriale Tecniche Nuove Ivo Alfonso Nardella. Il premio, organizzato da 23 ...Leggi su noinotizie
