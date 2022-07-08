Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Laohuling Site Park opens to public, unveiling ancient hydrological system to the world (Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Laohuling Site Park located in Hangzhou, east China'sZhejiang Province opened on Wednesday, presenting an ancient hydrological system to the world. The ancient dam is 140 meters long and 100-odd meters wide. It is an important part of the peripheral water conservancy system of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City (about 3,300-2,300 B.C.), which was inscribed onto the UNESCO's world Heritage List on July 6, 2019. The Laohuling Site Park is the only Site in Liangzhu to show the stratigraphic structure of the water conservancy system. For protection and display purposes, a ...Leggi su iltempo
