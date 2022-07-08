The 33rd Golden Melody Awards Draws to a Close

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) - Tanya Chua Wins Best Female Singer Award Hakka Singer Ayugo Huang Receives 4TAIPEI, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/TheCeremony executed by Taiwan Television Enterprise successfully concluded in Kaohsiung. Livestreams of the ceremony reached 3.164 million viewers on TV and nearly 7.5 million viewers on new media platforms, both setting new record highs! This year, Cui Jian and Tanya Chua won the Best Male Singer (Mandarin) and Best Female Singer (Mandarin), respectively. Tanya Chua, with her album DEPART, set a new personal record by winning the Best Vocal Album Recording, Best Mandarin Album, and Album of the Year. Ayugo Huang, with his album Mountain Of Doom, received the Best Singer (Hakka), Jury Award, and Best Hakka Album. In addition, his "New Formosa Band" won ...