Infinix Releases Stunning New NOTE 12 5G Series with Next-Level Photographic Capabilities

(Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) SHANGHAI, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/today unveils two new 5G smartphones in the12lineup -12 PRO 5G and12 5G. Launching as the first 5G smart phones in the, these models deliver 5G availability to everyone, and provide consumersultra-fast seamless connectivity, speedy and stable downloads and a truly breathtaking smartphone gaming experience. The12 5Gcomes equippeda top-notch photography systemthree high-definition cameras, which give the12 PRO 5G an unparalleled smartphone photography experience thanks to the crisp 108MP camera. In addition, the12 PRO 5G & ...

Pubblicità

EPAM Systems, Inc. will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. A news release containing these results will be ...Infinix today unveils two new 5G smartphones in the NOTE 12 series lineup - NOTE 12 PRO 5G and NOTE 12 5G. Launching as the first 5G smart phones in the NOTE series, these models deliver 5G ...