Infinix Releases Stunning New NOTE 12 5G Series with Next-Level Photographic Capabilities (Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) SHANGHAI, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Infinix today unveils two new 5G smartphones in the NOTE 12 Series lineup - NOTE 12 PRO 5G and NOTE 12 5G. Launching as the first 5G smart phones in the NOTE Series, these models deliver 5G availability to everyone, and provide consumers with ultra-fast seamless connectivity, speedy and stable downloads and a truly breathtaking smartphone gaming experience. The NOTE 12 5G Series comes equipped with a top-notch photography system with three high-definition cameras, which give the NOTE 12 PRO 5G an unparalleled smartphone photography experience thanks to the crisp 108MP camera.
