Chengdu Qianbao vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger | previsioni e possibili formazioni

Pubblicità

The Puwan Stadium plays hosts to a highly-anticipated Wuhan derby as Wuhan Three Towns lock horns with Wuhan FC on Friday. The hosts will be seeking a record sixth Super League victory on the spin, ...Chengdu Qianbao will be looking to pick up their first Chinese Super League win of the season when they host Tianjin Jinmen Tigers on Friday. The visitors, meanwhile, saw their run of three ...