AEW Dark Elevation 4.07.2022 (Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation, diversi i match disputati a Rochester in New York in concomitanza con la puntata di Dynamite. Ecco i risultati: Anna Jay batte Megan Myers. The Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) battono Isaiah Broner & GPA. Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh (with Sonjay Dutt) battono Cage Alexander & Ryan Jones. Anthony Ogogo batte Pat Monix. Hikaru Shida & Yuka Sakazaki battono Heather Reckless & Laney Luck. Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & 10 battono QT Marshall & Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto. Leggi su zonawrestling
Pubblicità
lavedovabianca : RT @aew_italia: Fuori ora un nuovo episodio del podcast #AEWItalia. Parliamo del TNT title. Il dark order ricorda Brodie Lee. Christian Cag… - aew_italia : Fuori ora un nuovo episodio del podcast #AEWItalia. Parliamo del TNT title. Il dark order ricorda Brodie Lee. Chris… - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante l'ultima puntata di #AEWDark #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante l'ultima puntata di #AEWDarkElevation #TSOW // #TSOS - KennyMOCC : @CatchNewz il finira comme keith lee , ruby riott a l aew dark -
Dal fumetto al ring: chi era Tiger MaskTakuma invece riesce ad entrare proprio nella GWM dove assume l'identità di Tiger The Dark. La ... Hiroshi Tanahashi (attuale sfidante di Jon Moxley per l'AEW World Heavyweight Championship ad interim),...
WWE 2K22 include anche wrestler di AEWÈ presente, inoltre, l'ormai scomparso Brodie Lee con un ingresso chiamato Dark One . Il gioco include anche alcuni ex lottatori WWE passati in AEW come Jeff Hardy. Per chi si chiedesse come tutto ...
- AEW Dark Risultati 05-07-2022 The Shield Of Wrestling
- AEW: Risultati e video AEW Dark 05-07-2022 Spazio Wrestling
- VIDEO: AEW Dark: Elevation 27.06.2022 Zona Wrestling
- AEW Dynamite Report 06/07/2022 - The Wardlow Era Begins! Tuttowrestling
Former AEW Star Starting new Wrestling PromotionIt looks like there might be more competition in the wrestling promotion space, as a former AEW star has revealed he is working on starting his own promotion. Marko Stunt and AEW parted ways ...
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Logan Paul, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and MoreLogan Paul is back in WWE and targeting The Miz, who betrayed him at WrestleMania 38 by delivering a Skull-Crushing Finale just moments after the ...
AEW DarkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Dark