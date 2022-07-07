The Rising – Caccia al mio assassino, il nuovo thriller soprannaturale di Sky (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) Sky si tinge di mistero grazie alla nuova serie soprannaturale The Rising – Caccia al mio assassino, in arrivo. Il nuovo show Sky Originale nasce dalla mente di Julian Stevens, già produttore di The Fall e The Missing. Ecco cosa aspettarsi e quando uscirà. Con un tono e uno stile visivo davvero distintivi, The Rising – Caccia al mio assassino è una storia sull’amore, la giustizia e il costo del perseguimento della verità in un mondo che vuole tenerla nascosta. La serie è costituita da otto episodi e si avvale della regia di Ed Lilly. Al contempo, è prodotta da Julian Stevens e Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches). A occuparsi della scrittura del progetto sono Pete McTighe, Charlene James (A Discovery of Witches), Roanne Bardsley (Free Rein), Gemma ...Leggi su velvetmag
