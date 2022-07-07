Bostik finalizes the integration of Ashland' s performance adhesives to fully capitalize on synergies

Diablo Immortal nuovi aggiornamenti in arrivo questa settimanaANNUNCIATO THE DIVISION RESURGENCE MOBILERicerca dispersi Marmolada : in campo specialistiAlluvioni Australia : evacuate 60 mila personeGod of War Ragnarök verrà lanciato l'11.09.2022.Nintendo Switch – Modello OLED edizione speciale Splatoon 3Italian Video Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori Hisense presenta la nuova gamma TV 2022Cellularline lancia il sistema di ricarica 3 in 1 per dispositivi ...Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Co-Op TrailerUltime Blog

COLOMBES, France, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four months after completing the acquisition of ...

COLOMBES, France, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Four months after completing the acquisition of Ashland's performance Adhesive activities, Bostik, the adhesive solutions segment of Arkema, has finalized the integration of these activities inside its organization. This milestone signs a major step in Bostik's ability to deliver expected synergies, and growth.     As it Integrates Ashland's performance Adhesive activities, and in order to strengthen its customer centricity and ability to develop innovative, more sustainable, high value solutions in a broad variety of markets, Bostik has reorganized its activities and now operates with four market-centered businesses: -  Durable Goods brings together Bostik's legacy ...
