Arçelik, parent company to Beko and Grundig, Named in Top Three Companies at Real Leaders Eco Innovation Awards for its world-first integrated FiberCatcher® technology washing machine (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
This week, Real Leaders® launched the inaugural Eco Innovation Awards to its global community of social impact executives. Arçelik, parent company to 12 leading home appliance brands including Beko and Grundig, has been ranked 3rd in the Top 50 list for its world first integrated FiberCatcher® technology washing machine. Real Leaders® Eco Innovation Awards recognizes products, projects, and initiatives that are actively contributing to a healthier planet and celebrates achievement in making an environmental impact. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
