Zsquare receives FDA Clearance to Market for First High-Performance Single-Use ENT Endoscope

Zsquare receives
Company's patented polymeric fiber is a breakthrough in the world of miniaturizing ...

Zsquare receives FDA Clearance to Market for First High-Performance Single-Use ENT Endoscope (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) Company's patented polymeric fiber is a breakthrough in the world of miniaturizing visualization Zsquare ENT-Flex™ Rhinolaryngoscope advances the ENT category with a best-in-class 2.3mm outer diameter for High-resolution image quality at the lowest cost for the Single-use Market TEL AVIV, Israel, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Zsquare, a leading developer of High-Performance, Single-use Endoscopes, announces that it received Food and Drug Administration 510K Clearance to Market its First product, the Zsquare ENT-Flex™ Rhinolaryngoscope. Zsquare plans a pilot launch in leading United States hospitals and physician practice offices by Q4 2022. The ...
Zsquare receives FDA Clearance to Market for First High-Performance Single-Use ENT Endoscope

Company's patented polymeric fiber is a breakthrough in the world of miniaturizing visualization Zsquare ENT-Flex Rhinolaryngoscope advances the ENT category with a best-in-class 2.3mm ...
