TO PROTECT LIVES IN URBAN ENVIRONMENTS WITH CIVIL RISKS PORTO, Portugal, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ...

SURFORMA GLOBALLY LAUNCHES BALLISTIC PLATE (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) TO PROTECT LIVES IN URBAN ENVIRONMENTS WITH CIVIL RISKS PORTO, Portugal, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

SURFORMA has launched on the world market CompactShield, a BALLISTIC PLATE for use in urban environments with civil risks, aimed at more demanding markets for the protection of people, especially in countries in regional blocks such as America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Efanor group company – which owns the Sonae group – affirms that the new solution is the result of 3 years of research and development in partnership with Beyondcomposite, gaining a great advantage over existing ones, essentially in its applicability as a decorative solution, thereby not needing two components: BALLISTIC protection and surface design, in addition to weight, durability, price. With level IIIA, III, and IV protection, according to ...
... allowing its application to have different uses, namely in the transport and construction sectors,' says Miguel Nogueira, Surforma CEO. The company has, this way, started a process of globally ...
