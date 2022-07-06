Manchester City, Lavia al Southampton (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) Come riportato da The Sun, il Manchester City farà cassa grazie al Southampton. Infatti i Citizens incasseranno 14 milioni di sterline,...Leggi su calciomercato
Chelsea, dall'Inghilterra: Sterling ad un passo, raggiunto l'accordo con il giocatoreSecondo The Athletic , i Blues sono vicinissimi ad ingaggiare Raheem Sterling dal Manchester City . Il Chelsea ha infatti raggiunto l'accordo con il giocatore, il quale ha già parlato con il tecnico, ...
L'intrigo CR7 blocca tutti: che fine faranno Lewa, Sterling e OsimhenCristiano Ronaldo, l'addio alla Juve, la scelta United dopo aver scartato il City perché non si ... Oltre 10 mesi dopo Cristiano non vede l'ora di lasciare Manchester, non soltanto per una questione di ...
Raheem Sterling Finalises Agreement With Chelsea Ahead Of Manchester City TransferManchester City forward Raheem Sterling has reached an agreement with Chelsea over personal terms, it has emerged.
Southampton sign Manchester City midfielder Romeo LaviaSAINTS have completed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia on a five-year-deal, becoming the fourth arrival of the summer.
