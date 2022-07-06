God of War Ragnarök verrà lanciato l'11.09.2022.Nintendo Switch – Modello OLED edizione speciale Splatoon 3Italian Video Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori Hisense presenta la nuova gamma TV 2022Cellularline lancia il sistema di ricarica 3 in 1 per dispositivi ...Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Co-Op TrailerKingston rilascia la chiavetta USB IronKey Locker+ 50Presentato ‘Xiaomi Planet’, il mondo virtuale dedicato alla formazioneMichael Jordan è l’atleta di copertina di NBA 2K23Stampante 3D FLSUN Super Racer (SR)Ultime Blog

Artmarket com | the Artprice 100© index up +36% in 2021

PARIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art is now widely considered an alternative investment that not ...

zazoom
Commenta
Artmarket.com: the Artprice 100© index up +36% in 2021 (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) PARIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Art is now widely considered an alternative investment that not only offers high returns but also a relatively low correlation to other financial assets. Investing in the greatest artists (such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, or Georgia O'Keeffe) can therefore be a matter of personal satisfaction and financial advantage – as long as we take into consideration certain art market specificities such as the timeframes for selling unique works and the considerable associated costs. Thierry Ehrmann, CEO, and Founder of Artmarket.com: "We are very proud to have played a leading role for 25 years, with Artprice, in the process of democratizing the art market. Restricted to an elite group of connoisseurs until the end of the 20th century, the art market is now accessssible to a much larger number of people. Our services offer ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità

twitterartpricedotcom : Artwork for sale on #ARTPRICE #ArtMarket Giovanni ASDRUBALI - Tromboloide - artmarketdotcom : Artwork for sale on #ARTPRICE #ArtMarket Giovanni ASDRUBALI - Tromboloide - VanchieriArtist : ' Tratto e punto ' - VanchieriArtist : ' Tratto e punto ' - yakir__ : RT @VanchieriArtist: ' Stagione ' -

Il mercato dell'arte entra nel metaverso

Secondo Thierry Ehrmann , ceo e fondatore di artmarket.com , la chiave di questa rapida ascesa risiede principalmente nella libertà di accesso e nella possibilità di vivere esperienze più ...

Artmarket.com e Artprice non rilevano alcun impatto derivante dalla crisi ucraina sulle vendite all'asta

PARIGI, 27 giugno 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - A quattro mesi dall'invasione dell'esercito russo in Ucraina, Artmarket.com e Artprice osservano che il mercato dell'arte mondiale continua a seguire il suo programma senza essere perturbato dal conflitto in atto alle porte dell'Europa. Le prestigiose fiere Art ... Artmarket.com: L'arte entra nel Metaverso  Adnkronos

Il mercato dell’arte entra nel mevetarso

In occasione della seconda edizione degli Stati Generali del Mondo del Lavoro della Cultura è stato presentato MetArt, piattaforma virtuale nata dalla collaborazione di due aziende italiane e dedicata ...

Artmarket.com e Artprice non rilevano alcun impatto derivante dalla crisi ucraina sulle vendite all'asta

PARIGI, 27 giugno 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A quattro mesi dall'invasione dell'esercito russo in Ucraina, Artmarket.com e Artprice osservano che il ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Artmarket com
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Artmarket com Artmarket Artprice 100© index 2021