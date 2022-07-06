Artmarket com | the Artprice 100© index up +36% in 2021

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) PARIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/Art is now widely considered an alternative investment that not only offers high returns but also a relatively low correlation to other financial assets. Investing in the greatest artists (such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, or Georgia O'Keeffe) can therefore be a matter of personal satisfaction and financial advantage – as long as we take into consideration certain art market specificities such as the timeframes for selling unique works and the considerable associated costs. Thierry Ehrmann, CEO, and Founder of.com: "We are very proud to have played a leading role for 25 years, with, in the process of democratizing the art market. Restricted to an elite group of connoisseurs until the end of the 20th century, the art market is now accessssible to a much larger number of people. Our services offer ...