Across the River, il nuovo film con Matilda De Angelis e Liev Schreiber presentato in anteprima europea all'Ischia Film Festival (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) Una Matilda De Angelis val bene un'Ischia Film Festival. La storica kermesse ischitana chiude in bellezza l'edizione 2022 ospitando una delle attrici italiane emergenti e l'ultimo Film da lei interpretato. Si tratta di Across the River e into the trees. Film diretto da Paula Ortiz – presente anch'essa alla serata finale di presentazione ad Ischia, con protagonisti, oltre a Matilda, Liev Schreiber, Josh Hutcherson, Laura Morante e Danny Huston, Sabrina Impacciatore. La storia è ambientata nel secondo dopoguerra e ritrae il tormento del colonnello Cantwell (Liev Schreiber) intento a rivivere in continuazione gli spettri ...

