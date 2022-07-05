Vmoto is the official supplier of electric scooters for Ducati Corse (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022) MILAN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Vmoto Limited (ASX: VMT) (Vmoto, or the Company) is proud to announce an important sponsorship agreement with the Ducati Corse as the official supplier of electric scooters in the paddock for the races of MotoGP and SBK in 2022-2023 seasons. This partnership underlines the excellence of a brand as Ducati, focusing on the important topic of environmental sustainability. Ducati based in Borgo Panigale (BO) was founded in 1926 and is one of the most famous company in the two-wheel sector. Ducati has produced some of the world's most popular and attractive motorbikes and has a long track record in motorbike racing. Ducati has won 15 of the last 18 rider ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
