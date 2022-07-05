A Roma Baby gang massacra di botte due ragazzini disabili per 5 euroApple iPad Grigio siderale (9ª generazione) Sconto e OffertaWilly Monteiro Duarte : i fratelli Bianchi condannati all’ergastoloJohnny Depp : Amber Heard vuole annullare il processoAntonella Mosetti tutta nuda fa impazzireMosca : il Kursk è sotto attacco di Kiev, in Mar Nero missili pronti ...Usa, spari festa per l'Indipendenza : morti e feriti, arrestato il ...Guerra Ucraina : Missili russi su Sumy, 6 feritiLavorazioni di rettifica sui metalliBandai Namco annuncia MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLEUltime Blog

Stranger Things 4 | gli sceneggiatori rivelano tre momenti del finale che sono stati improvvisati

Stranger Things
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©
Gli sceneggiatori di Stranger Things 4 hanno rivelato su Twitter tre momenti del finale che sono stati ...

Stranger Things 4: gli sceneggiatori rivelano tre momenti del finale che sono stati improvvisati (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022) Gli sceneggiatori di Stranger Things 4 hanno rivelato su Twitter tre momenti del finale che sono stati improvvisati dai giovani interpreti della serie Netflix. Ora che gli ultimi due episodi di Stranger Things 4 sono finalmente disponibili su Netflix, gli sceneggiatori della serie sono intervenuti su Twitter per rivelare tre momenti di quel finale che non erano nella sceneggiatura, ma sono stati improvvisati. Il primo di questi momenti riguarda il bacio tra Joyce e Hopper. "Questo bacio non era in sceneggiatura", si legge in un tweet dall'account degli autori di ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
