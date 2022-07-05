Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Co-Op TrailerKingston rilascia la chiavetta USB IronKey Locker+ 50Presentato ‘Xiaomi Planet’, il mondo virtuale dedicato alla formazioneMichael Jordan è l’atleta di copertina di NBA 2K23A Roma Baby gang massacra di botte due ragazzini disabili per 5 euroApple iPad Grigio siderale (9ª generazione) Sconto e OffertaWilly Monteiro Duarte : i fratelli Bianchi condannati all’ergastoloJohnny Depp : Amber Heard vuole annullare il processoAntonella Mosetti tutta nuda fa impazzireMosca : il Kursk è sotto attacco di Kiev, in Mar Nero missili pronti ...Ultime Blog

Novavax Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine Conditionally Authorized in the European Union for Adolescents Aged 12 Through 17

Novavax Nuvaxovid™
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company ...

zazoom
Commenta
Novavax Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine Conditionally Authorized in the European Union for Adolescents Aged 12 Through 17 (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022) GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved the expanded conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of Nuvaxovid™ (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 Vaccine in the European Union (EU) for Adolescents Aged 12 Through 17. The approval follows the positive recommendation made by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on June 23, 2022. "With this authorization, we are extremely pleased to be able to offer our Nuvaxovid COVID-19 ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità

Commissione Ue autorizza vaccino Novavax anche tra 12 e 17 anni

La Commissione europea ha approvato per il vaccino anti - Covid Nuvaxovid* di Novavax l'autorizzazione all'immissione in commercio condizionata (Cma, Conditional Marketing Authorization) estesa negli adolescenti europei di età compresa tra i 12 e i 17 anni. Si ...

Covid, via libera Ue al vaccino di Novavax per i 12 - 17enni

...lieti che Nuvaxovid, il nostro vaccino per il COVID - 19, sia ora disponibile anche per gli adolescenti in Europa", ha dichiarato Stanley C. Erck, Presidente e Amministratore delegato di Novavax. "Il ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Novavax Nuvaxovid™
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Novavax Nuvaxovid™ Novavax Nuvaxovid™ COVID Vaccine Conditionally