Novavax Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine Conditionally Authorized in the European Union for Adolescents Aged 12 Through 17

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved the expanded conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of Nuvaxovid™ (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 Vaccine in the European Union (EU) for Adolescents Aged 12 Through 17. The approval follows the positive recommendation made by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on June 23, 2022. "With this authorization, we are extremely pleased to be able to offer our Nuvaxovid COVID-19 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Commissione Ue autorizza vaccino Novavax anche tra 12 e 17 anniLa Commissione europea ha approvato per il vaccino anti - Covid Nuvaxovid* di Novavax l'autorizzazione all'immissione in commercio condizionata (Cma, Conditional Marketing Authorization) estesa negli adolescenti europei di età compresa tra i 12 e i 17 anni. Si ...
Covid, via libera Ue al vaccino di Novavax per i 12 - 17enni...lieti che Nuvaxovid, il nostro vaccino per il COVID - 19, sia ora disponibile anche per gli adolescenti in Europa", ha dichiarato Stanley C. Erck, Presidente e Amministratore delegato di Novavax. "Il ...
