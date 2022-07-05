EU for Animals: il Commissario europeo per il benessere animale (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022) Eu for Animals è la campagna nata per promuovere l’istituzione di un Commissario europeo dedicato al benessere degli Leggi su europa.today
Traces of bears found in royal palaces of SillaIt is estimated that Silla people might have raised these animals as live stocks and used them for farming or meat. The investigation team especially focused on animals that are hard to live with ...
Pulcini maschi e anatroccoli femmine triturati in UEInvia la protesta ai ministri europei cliccando qui * Animal Equality, Animals Friends Croatia, Animal Society, Caai, Ciwf, Dierencoalitie, Eurogroup for Animals, Four Paws, Free, Gaia, Green Rev Institute, Hsi, L214, Loomus, Mszel, Nevidimi Zhivotni, Obraz, Oipa, Pfo, Tierschutz Austria, Vgt
WWF Calls for UK Farmland to Feed People, Not LivestockA report by conservation organisation WWF has claimed that two-fifths of the UK's arable land is being used to grow crops to feed farmed animals.
Video technology from Hikvision aids endangered pangolin populationsHikvision has begun working with environmental protection partners to provide intelligent video technologies to help protect pangolins, ancient creatures that appeared in fossil records possibly going ...
