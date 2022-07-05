A Roma Baby gang massacra di botte due ragazzini disabili per 5 euroApple iPad Grigio siderale (9ª generazione) Sconto e OffertaWilly Monteiro Duarte : i fratelli Bianchi condannati all’ergastoloJohnny Depp : Amber Heard vuole annullare il processoAntonella Mosetti tutta nuda fa impazzireMosca : il Kursk è sotto attacco di Kiev, in Mar Nero missili pronti ...Usa, spari festa per l'Indipendenza : morti e feriti, arrestato il ...Guerra Ucraina : Missili russi su Sumy, 6 feritiLavorazioni di rettifica sui metalliBandai Namco annuncia MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLEUltime Blog

Enlight to Acquire 525 MW Portfolio of Solar and Wind Projects in Croatia

Enlight Acquire
Enlight's continued expansion in Europe is an integral part of the Company's overall strategy, as the ...

Enlight to Acquire 525 MW Portfolio of Solar and Wind Projects in Croatia (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022) Enlight's continued expansion in Europe is an integral part of the Company's overall strategy, as the European Union accelerates the energy transition to facilitate greater energy security from clean and cheaper renewable sources TEL AVIV, Israel, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT) has signed an agreement for the acquisition and joint development of a 525 MW Portfolio of renewable energy Projects in Croatia, across various stages of development. The Portfolio comprises five Projects, four of which are Solar, totaling 386 MW and one of which is Wind, totaling 139 MW. Enlight Projects that the Projects will commence construction from the end of 2023 ...
Enlight to Acquire 525 MW Portfolio of Solar and Wind Projects in Croatia

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT) has signed an agreement for the acquisition and joint development of a 525 MW portfolio of ren ...
