Guerra Ucraina : Missili russi su Sumy, 6 feritiLavorazioni di rettifica sui metalliBandai Namco annuncia MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLESWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris - Nintendo Switch Announcement Hisense cattura il suono con la nuova Soundbar HS218505 GAMES SARÀ PRESENTE A GAMESCOM 2022Sparatoria Copenaghen : 3 morti e feritiMafia e traffico droga a Bari : 25 arresti20 dispersi sulla Marmolada : riprese le ricercheUomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Ultime Blog

Appian appoints Peter Nicholson as Head of Australia and Asia

Appian appoints
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
Highlights LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian Capital Advisory LLP (Appian or the Company), ...

zazoom
Commenta
Appian appoints Peter Nicholson as Head of Australia and Asia (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022) Highlights LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of Peter Nicholson as Senior Advisor, Head Australia and Asia. Based in Perth, Australia, Peter will lead origination, transaction evaluation, due diligence and structuring. In addition to overseeing portfolio companies, he will execute portfolio investments and exits across Australia and Asia. Peter's 13-year tenure as Managing Director, Australia, of Resource Capital Funds (RCF) (18-years total tenure), a ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Reltio Appoints Eric Cross as Chief Revenue Officer

During his tenure as CRO at cloud computing company Appian, Cross was instrumental in growing revenue by 35%. Similarly, as a key member of the senior operating team at API management company Apigee, ...

Appian Appoints New Regional Vice President in France

Before Appian, he spent six years at Lenovo as a Sales Director and previously was with IBM in various sales management and technical roles. As a graduate of ESSEC Business School and Centrale Lille ...

Appian appoints Peter Nicholson as Head of Australia and Asia

HighlightsAppointment of mining and private equity specialist Peter Nicholson strengthens Appian's growth plans in Australia and AsiaPeter will ...

Forescout Continues EMEA Expansion with New London HQ and Appoints GM Matt Poulton

Forescout Technologies, the leader in automated cybersecurity, today announced the expansion of its EMEA team with the appointment of Matt Poulton, GM and VP of EMEA and wider regional investment with ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Appian appoints
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Appian appoints Appian appoints Peter Nicholson Head