Sparatoria Copenaghen : 3 morti e feritiMafia e traffico droga a Bari : 25 arresti20 dispersi sulla Marmolada : riprese le ricercheUomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOUltime Blog

Ÿnsect Poised to Ramp Up Production of Lesser Mealworm for Human Consumption

Ÿnsect Poised
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
PARIS, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Human insect Consumption – as a nutrient-rich and efficient means ...

zazoom
Commenta
Ÿnsect Poised to Ramp Up Production of Lesser Mealworm for Human Consumption (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) PARIS, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Human insect Consumption – as a nutrient-rich and efficient means to support sustainability and meet climate change targets – has received another boost today as the Lesser Mealworm (Alphitobius diaperinus) becomes the fourth insect to receive a positive assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for Human Consumption. The EFSA assessment will have to be confirmed by the European Commission, which will give the final authorisation for market approval in the EU following endorsement by the EU Member States authorities, before the product can go more widely on sale across the continent. This decision comes as great news for the global leader in insect farming, Ÿnsect, whose Netherlands operation (formerly Protifarm) ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ÿnsect Poised
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Ÿnsect Poised Ÿnsect Poised Ramp Production Lesser