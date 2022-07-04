Ÿnsect Poised to Ramp Up Production of Lesser Mealworm for Human Consumption (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) PARIS, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Human insect Consumption – as a nutrient-rich and efficient means to support sustainability and meet climate change targets – has received another boost today as the Lesser Mealworm (Alphitobius diaperinus) becomes the fourth insect to receive a positive assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for Human Consumption. The EFSA assessment will have to be confirmed by the European Commission, which will give the final authorisation for market approval in the EU following endorsement by the EU Member States authorities, before the product can go more widely on sale across the continent. This decision comes as great news for the global leader in insect farming, Ÿnsect, whose Netherlands operation (formerly Protifarm) ...Leggi su iltempo
Human insect Consumption – as a nutrient-rich and efficient means to support sustainability and meet climate change targets – has received another boost today as the Lesser Mealworm (Alphitobius diaperinus) becomes the fourth insect to receive a positive assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for Human Consumption. The EFSA assessment will have to be confirmed by the European Commission, which will give the final authorisation for market approval in the EU following endorsement by the EU Member States authorities, before the product can go more widely on sale across the continent. This decision comes as great news for the global leader in insect farming, Ÿnsect, whose Netherlands operation (formerly Protifarm) ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Ÿnsect PoisedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ÿnsect Poised