WWE: Shotzi e Alexa Bliss si scagliano contro le critiche per il Money in the Bank femminile (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) In un post su Twitter, Shotzi Blackeart ha reagito alle critiche sul Money in the Bank ladder match femminile di sabato scorso. Le critiche online sembravano essere principalmente legate agli errori commessi da Shotzi durante il match. L’ex wrestler di NXT ha scritto un lungo post in cui ha risposto a queste critiche. Gli errori capitano Shotzi ha scritto in modo piuttosto colorito: “Ci sono 3 cose che mi interessano alla fine di un match. Stanno tutti bene? Si sono divertiti tutti? Il pubblico ha reagito? Nessuno si è fatto male. Ci siamo divertite tutte e il pubblico di Las Vegas era caldissimo! Mi sentivo al settimo cielo dopo quell’incontro ed ero così entusiasta di aver potuto finalmente disputare il ...Leggi su zonawrestling
