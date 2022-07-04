Kokam Strengthens Maritime Battery Storage Offering with 2021 DNV Approval

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/Limited Company, a global provider of innovative lithium-ionsolutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., announced that its Offshore Liquid-cooledsystem (KOL) obtained DNV certification under the revisedclass rules. The quality seal addresses strict industry standards covering revised testing and certifies the safety and reliability of lithium-ion batteries. The KOLsolution enables commercial and offshore vessels to save fuel and extend the life of combustion engines or generators. KOL has successfully passed fire propagation testsIP 56 grade and are designed to prevent propagation between the cells in case a certain cell goes into a thermal runaway due to misuse ...