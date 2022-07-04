Sparatoria Copenaghen : 3 morti e feritiMafia e traffico droga a Bari : 25 arresti20 dispersi sulla Marmolada : riprese le ricercheUomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOUltime Blog

JW Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Clinical Study of JWATM204 in Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) SHANGHAI, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, announced the Initiation of phase I Clinical Study of JWATM204 in Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC). Primary liver cancer (PLC), also known as liver Carcinoma, is one of the common gastrointestinal malignancies worldwide. Approximately 85%-90% of liver cancers were Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)1. GLOBOCAN survey in 2020 found that 906 thousands of new cases were diagnosed and 830 thousand deaths world-wide each year, which took the sixth ...
