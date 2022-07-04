CGTN: Hong Kong 25 years on: A cultural bond between China and the world (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - BEIJING, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
After five years' effort and construction, the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) was finally inaugurated on June 22 and is scheduled to open on July 2, representing a new cultural landmark in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Five years ago, on June 29, 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping was present at the signing ceremony for the cooperation agreement between the mainland and the HKSAR on the development of the museum at the West Kowloon cultural District. In a show of his care and interest in the city's cultural and art development, Xi visited the district hours after he had arrived for a three-day inspection tour during the 20th anniversary celebrations of ...Leggi su iltempo
After five years' effort and construction, the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) was finally inaugurated on June 22 and is scheduled to open on July 2, representing a new cultural landmark in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Five years ago, on June 29, 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping was present at the signing ceremony for the cooperation agreement between the mainland and the HKSAR on the development of the museum at the West Kowloon cultural District. In a show of his care and interest in the city's cultural and art development, Xi visited the district hours after he had arrived for a three-day inspection tour during the 20th anniversary celebrations of ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
CGTN: Integration into national development brings new impetus to Hong Konghttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 06 - 29/Hong - Kong - 25 - years - on - Better - integrating - into - national - development - 1bfyY0p1lWo/index.html
CGTN: Hong Kong on highway to become global tech and innovation hub 25 years onhttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 07 - 03/Hong - Kong - on - highway - to - become - global - tech - and - innovation - hub - 1blECIxf7X2/index.html
CGTN: Hong Kong on highway to become global tech and innovation hub 25 years onBEIJING, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Science Park, the city's high-tech hub, welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a visit during ...
CGTN: Hong Kong, an East-West culture bridgeBEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong is more than an international business and financial center – it is an open and diverse place that ...
CGTN HongSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Hong