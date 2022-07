CCTV+ | China' s first lady Peng Liyuan visits opera house in Hong Kong

(Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - BEIJING, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday visited the Xiqu Center in's West Kowloon Cultural District, a venue for the art of Chinese traditional theater. She watched rehearsals of Cantoneseperformances and aorchestra at theand spoke highly of the performances, calling the show a display of the charm of Chinese culture. During her visit,also talked with young volunteers who were making traditional paper artworks. She encouraged's younger generation to have an in-depth understanding of fine traditional Chinese culture and inherit and promote the ...

Pubblicità

StrayWays : @Splendors_of_GX @DiscoverGuangxi @GuangxiTravel @chinascio @CCTV @XHNews @PDChina @CGTNOfficial @globaltimesnews… -

Affaritaliani.it

BEIJING, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday visited the Xiqu Center in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District, a venue for the art of Chinese ...... will uphold the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of, bear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of ... CCTV+: New Hong Kong chief executive sworn in Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday visited the Xiqu Center in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District, a venue for the art of Chinese traditional theater. She watched ...Celebrity Jacky Cheung has come under fire from Chinese social media users for failing to mention the word 'motherland' in his ...