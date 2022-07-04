Arçelik's Global Initiative to Empower Women in STEM Welcomes its First Cohort (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) ISTANBUL, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Arçelik, the Global household appliance manufacturer, expanded the coverage of its WE-inTech programme works to ensure gender equality in technology and innovation, and welcomed its First Cohort of students to its inaugural WE-inTech programme from Turkey, Romania, South Africa and Pakistan. Arçelik officially welcomed 45 Women to a year-long programme to Empower and support their career progression in the STEM industry. The programme kicked off with a three-day workshop, focusing on guided coaching to prepare Women for a career in various STEM areas, providing access to industry experts for insight and mentorship, and supporting participants' professional development in ...Leggi su iltempo
