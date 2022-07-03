Uomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOChiusi i reparti covid : al San Giovanni pannoloni ai pazienti per ...Mascherine FFP2 obbligatorie : bisognerà tornare a utilizzarleGeForce NOW arriva sui nuovi televisori SamsungUltime Blog

Highlights Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier | UFC 276 VIDEO

Highlights Israel
I VIDEO Highlights di Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, match di UFC 276. Alla T-Mobile Arena di

Highlights Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, UFC 276 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 3 luglio 2022) I VIDEO Highlights di Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, match di UFC 276. Alla T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas, il nigeriano difende la cintura UFC dei pesi medi e batte ai punti (49-46, 49-46 e 50-45) anche Jared Cannonier. Un successo importante per il 38enne Adesanya, che ora ha battuto tutti i primi tre del ranking della divisione, raggiungendo Robert Whittaker e dell’italiano Marvin Vettori (gli ultimi due si sfideranno a Parigi a settembre). Ecco le immagini salienti dell’incontro. LA CRONACA DELL’INCONTRO SportFace.
