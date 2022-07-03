Highlights Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, UFC 276 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 3 luglio 2022) I VIDEO Highlights di Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, match di UFC 276. Alla T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas, il nigeriano difende la cintura UFC dei pesi medi e batte ai punti (49-46, 49-46 e 50-45) anche Jared Cannonier. Un successo importante per il 38enne Adesanya, che ora ha battuto tutti i primi tre del ranking della divisione, raggiungendo Robert Whittaker e dell’italiano Marvin Vettori (gli ultimi due si sfideranno a Parigi a settembre). Ecco le immagini salienti dell’incontro. LA CRONACA DELL’INCONTRO SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Lebanon: New Government in the MakingThere seems to be no break to Israel's political crisis. On June 30, the Knesset disbanded, ... The crisis highlights a few key elements. Firstly, the two leaders emerge quite differently from it, ...
Power Rental Market: By Fuel Type ; By Power Rating ; By Application ; By End - User ; and Region " Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & ...
Drake Says He Bet a 'Light Million' on Israel Adesanya to Win at UFC 276Never one to shy away from showing off how much money he has, Drake placed a sizable wager on Israel Adesanya prior to his middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on Saturday ...
Israel Adesanya Wins Again at UFC 276, but New Challenger Has Emerged For His TitleIn 12 tries, no MMA middleweight has been able to defeat Israel Adesanya. Luckily for fans and maybe unluckily for Adesanya, then, is that a kickboxer was ...
