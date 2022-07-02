The Times: Ronaldo ha chiesto al Manchester United di essere ceduto (Di sabato 2 luglio 2022) Secondo quanto scrive il Times, Cristiano Ronaldo ha chiesto al Manchester United di essere ceduto qualora il club ricevesse un’offerta soddisfacente nelle prossime settimane. Il portoghese non è soddisfatto di come è andata la stagione e soprattutto cerca un club che sarà impegnato in Champions League, vetrina a cui non intende rinunciare. EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window https://t.co/yx8POGB5M4 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) July 2, 2022 Nei giorni scorsi si è parlato di un incontro tra il suo agente, Jorge Mendes, e il Chelsea. Incontro che ha fatto ...Leggi su ilnapolista
AG&P Pratham wins the India 2022 'Energy Company of the Year' at 'The Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards'
“Il lato oscuro della moda”. Esce in Italia il libro di Maxine Bédat - finalista dei Book of the Year del Financial Times
"Il lato oscuro della moda". Esce in Italia il libro di Maxine Bédat - finalista dei Book of the Year del Financial Times

The Times - Cristiano Ronaldo ha chiesto la cessione al Manchester United
Wolverine, una star rivela di aver parlato con la Marvel per vestire i panni del mutante. Ecco di chi si trattaRaggiunto dai microfoni del New York Times ha parlato del suo desiderio di raccogliere il testimone ... noto per la serie tv The Boys , il quale però ha dovuto spegnere l'entusiasmo spiegando di essere ...
Trump si ricandida per la Casa Bianca/ Nyt: si presenterà come perseguitato politicoDonald Trump potrebbe ricandidarsi alla Casa Bianca. Come scrive il New York Times, l'ex presidente sta accelerando i tempi per presentare la candidatura per le elezioni del ... citato da The Hill. Il ... The Times - Cristiano Ronaldo ha chiesto la cessione al Manchester United TUTTO mercato WEB
Eddie Jones: Referee helped Australia come back after red cardEddie Jones has claimed that the referee James Doleman helped Australia come back into the first Test after sending off the lock Darcy Swain. Jones’s England lo ...
Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United: It’s time for me to leaveCristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window. The 3 ...
