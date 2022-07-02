The Times: Ronaldo ha chiesto al Manchester United di essere ceduto (Di sabato 2 luglio 2022) Secondo quanto scrive il Times, Cristiano Ronaldo ha chiesto al Manchester United di essere ceduto qualora il club ricevesse un’offerta soddisfacente nelle prossime settimane. Il portoghese non è soddisfatto di come è andata la stagione e soprattutto cerca un club che sarà impegnato in Champions League, vetrina a cui non intende rinunciare. EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window https://t.co/yx8POGB5M4 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) July 2, 2022 Nei giorni scorsi si è parlato di un incontro tra il suo agente, Jorge Mendes, e il Chelsea. Incontro che ha fatto ... Leggi su ilnapolista (Di sabato 2 luglio 2022) Secondo quanto scrive il, Cristianohaaldiqualora il club ricevesse un’offerta soddisfacente nelle prossime settimane. Il portoghese non è soddisfatto di come è andata la stagione e soprattutto cerca un club che sarà impegnato in Champions League, vetrina a cui non intende rinunciare. EXCLUSIVE: Cristianohas asked to be allowed to leaveshould the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window https://t.co/yx8POGB5M4 —Sport (@Sport) July 2, 2022 Nei giorni scorsi si è parlato di un incontro tra il suo agente, Jorge Mendes, e il Chelsea. Incontro che ha fatto ...

