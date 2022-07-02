Zelensky : "Nessuno sa quanto durerà la guerra - il Donbass resiste" | Kiev : "Attivati due corridoi terrestri per esportare il grano"
Kiev sotto attacco - pesanti esplosioni in due distretti. Battaglia nel Donbass
Putin prenderà il «Donbass in due settimane - ma il suo piano iniziale è fallito» : il bilancio dell'intelligence Gb
Luxgraph : Donbass, due britannici arrestati dalle milizie filo-russe #corriere #news #2022 #italy #world #cnn #notizie #war… - languoremonoto : RT @ultimenotizie: Prof. #DeMasi: 'Nnoi non abbiamo visto quello che la televisione russa trasmette continuamente,cioè i carri armati che a… - dinamo3040 : RT @ultimenotizie: Prof. #DeMasi: 'Nnoi non abbiamo visto quello che la televisione russa trasmette continuamente,cioè i carri armati che a… - cardella42 : RT @ultimenotizie: Prof. #DeMasi: 'Nnoi non abbiamo visto quello che la televisione russa trasmette continuamente,cioè i carri armati che a… - alystrega : RT @ultimenotizie: Prof. #DeMasi: 'Nnoi non abbiamo visto quello che la televisione russa trasmette continuamente,cioè i carri armati che a… -