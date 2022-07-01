Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOChiusi i reparti covid : al San Giovanni pannoloni ai pazienti per ...Mascherine FFP2 obbligatorie : bisognerà tornare a utilizzarleGeForce NOW arriva sui nuovi televisori SamsungAtlanta ospiterà le semifinali di League of LegendsUltime Blog

With $2M seed funding | Overtune aim to democratize music creation

With $2M
REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Jagger's media company Whynow invests in ...

With $2M seed funding, Overtune aim to democratize music creation

Gabriel Jagger's media company Whynow invests in Overtune joining an already impressive list of investors. In recent days Overtune closed its $2M seed round having partnered up With Gabe Jagger's Whynow media. "I am thrilled to have Gabriel and the whynow team on board at Overtune. In a few short weeks they have impressed me With their agility and startup mindset." said Sigurdur Arnason, Co - Founder & CEO at Overtune. Overtune, is an incredibly intuitive mobile app that allows anyone With a smartphone and even the most basic level of musical proficiency to arrange beats, record vocals and share content to their socials. Overtune provides content ...
With $2M seed funding, Overtune aim to democratize music creation

Gabriel Jagger's media company Whynow invests in Overtune joining an already impressive list of investors. In recent days Overtune closed its $2M seed round having partnered up with Gabe Jagger's ...

