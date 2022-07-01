With $2M seed funding, Overtune aim to democratize music creation (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Gabriel Jagger's media company Whynow invests in Overtune joining an already impressive list of investors. In recent days Overtune closed its $2M seed round having partnered up With Gabe Jagger's Whynow media. "I am thrilled to have Gabriel and the whynow team on board at Overtune. In a few short weeks they have impressed me With their agility and startup mindset." said Sigurdur Arnason, Co - Founder & CEO at Overtune. Overtune, is an incredibly intuitive mobile app that allows anyone With a smartphone and even the most basic level of musical proficiency to arrange beats, record vocals and share content to their socials. Overtune provides content ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
