Mascherine FFP2 obbligatorie : bisognerà tornare a utilizzarleGeForce NOW arriva sui nuovi televisori SamsungAtlanta ospiterà le semifinali di League of LegendsRivisita la terra di Northrend nella serie Costruire AzerothThe Sims 4 Vita da LicealiPrimo sguardo allo skateBenvenuti a Redfall! – Nuovo trailerL'Evento Estivo arriva a Sunrise VillageAssetto Corsa Competizione è il nuovo videogioco ufficiale di FIA ...GIANTS SOFTWARE A GAMESCOMUltime Blog

Virtual Pangea and Moretti Fine Art Gallery Announce Partnership to bring Old Masters Art into the Metaverse

Virtual Pangea
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
Moretti Fine Art Gallery Set to Inaugurate Virtual Pangea's Block-0 ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2022 ...

zazoom
Commenta
Virtual Pangea and Moretti Fine Art Gallery Announce Partnership to bring Old Masters Art into the Metaverse (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) Moretti Fine Art Gallery Set to Inaugurate Virtual Pangea's Block-0 ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Blockchain innovator Virtual Pangea AG (www.VirtualPangea.com)  Announces its Partnership with the critically acclaimed Moretti Fine Art Gallery, set to open its first Virtual Gallery in the company's Metaverse later in the year. The news comes as the Old Italian Masters Gallery specializing in paintings and sculptures from the 14th to the 17th century, is opening today its doors to a new, refurbished space in London, 12-13 Duke Street, St. James's. As one ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità

Fabrizio Moretti apre una galleria a Londra - Cronaca - lanazione.it

Inoltre, Moretti Fine Art aprirà anche come galleria virtuale nel Metaverso nel prossimo futuro grazie a una partnership con Virtual Pangea, società blockchain che sta sviluppando un ecosistema ...

Fabrizio Moretti apre una nuova galleria d'arte a Londra

Moretti Fine Art aprirà anche come galleria virtuale nel Metaverso nel prossimo futuro grazie a una partnership con Virtual Pangea, società blockchain che sta sviluppando un ecosistema metaverso ... Fabrizio Moretti: «Investo nel metaverso. A Firenze ho chiuso, non si fa business»  Corriere Fiorentino

Virtual Pangea and Moretti Fine Art Gallery Announce Partnership to bring Old Masters Art into the Metaverse

Moretti Fine Art Gallery Set to Inaugurate Virtual Pangea's Block-0 ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain innovator Virtual ...

Singer Dominique Maharaj Debuts Yogev Remix 'My Beautiful Mistake' by Juanito Cardona and Yogev in the Metaverse

Latin American and Hollywood actress, singer, and songwriter releases new song-experience in Landian.io metaverse.MEDELLÍN, Colombia, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dominique Maharaj ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Virtual Pangea
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Virtual Pangea Virtual Pangea Moretti Fine Gallery