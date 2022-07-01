Thor: Love and Thunder, nel nuovo film del MCU ci sono anche i figli di Chris Hemsworth (e altre star)! (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) La star di Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth ha rivelato che nel nuovo film Marvel ci sono anche i suoi figli... E quelli di altri membri del cast! Se fate attenzione, nel nuovo film Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder potrete vedere anche i figli di Chris Hemsworth... E di Natalie Portman. E di Christian Bale. E di Taika Waititi. Sembra che il quarto capitolo della saga del Dio del tuono sia un film per tutta la famiglia... Da tutta la famiglia del suo cast, più o meno. Come riporta anche People, a raccontare questo ...Leggi su movieplayer
chovsen_ : MA TRA 5 GIORNI SAREMO SEDUTI AL CINEMA A VEDERE THOR LOVE & THUNDER COM'È SUCCESSO - Ash71Pietro : #ThorLoveAndThunder - nuove featurette ufficiali e anticipazioni di Thor 4 - marvelcinemaita : Thor: Love and Thunder, Valchiria alle prese con una compagnia di assicurazioni nei nuovi spot pubblicitari - marvelcinemaita : Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson sul ruolo di Valchiria: ‘Il trauma è la fonte del suo potere’ - marvelcinemaita : Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson sul rapporto tra Valchiria e Hulk: ‘Sono ancora grandi amici’ -
Chris Hemsworth’s kids’ cameo in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’Love and Thunder”. The Hollywood, star who plays the titular role of the former king of Asgard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, has revealed that two of his three kids with wife Elsa Pataky got ...
