Petale Group introduces the members of its Strategic Council composed of eminent economists and business leaders (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) PARIS, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
European fintech Petale, which operates innovative financial services from its digital infrastructure and democratises access to new forms of property and wealth management, is strengthening its governance with the formation of a prestigious Strategic board. This non-executive management body advises the Group in its strategy to align synergies between traditional finance and decentralised finance using new technologies. It is composed of: Pr. Christian de Boissieu, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, vice-president of the Circle of economists, former president of the Economic Analysis Council to the Prime Minister and regulator at the French Financial Markets Authority and former adviser of the World Bank ...Leggi su iltempo
European fintech Petale, which operates innovative financial services from its digital infrastructure and democratises access to new forms of property and wealth management, is strengthening its governance with the formation of a prestigious Strategic board. This non-executive management body advises the Group in its strategy to align synergies between traditional finance and decentralised finance using new technologies. It is composed of: Pr. Christian de Boissieu, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, vice-president of the Circle of economists, former president of the Economic Analysis Council to the Prime Minister and regulator at the French Financial Markets Authority and former adviser of the World Bank ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Petale Group introduces the members of its Strategic Council composed of eminent economists and business leaders
Petale Group introduces the members of its Strategic Council composed of eminent economists and business leaders
Petale Group introduces the members of its Strategic Council composed of eminent economists and business leaders
Petale reinventa l'asset management finanziario per conquistare un mercato del valore di diverse centinaia di miliardi di euroA Parigi, il 22 marzo 2022 , Petale Group, una società Fintech europea, lancia una novità globale: un approccio pionieristico ai servizi finanziari innovativi che combinano Web 3.0, finanza digitale e asset management ...
Petale reinventa l'asset management finanziario per conquistare un mercato del valore di diverse centinaia di miliardi di euroA Parigi, il 22 marzo 2022 , Petale Group, una società Fintech europea, lancia una novità globale: un approccio pionieristico ai servizi finanziari innovativi che combinano Web 3.0, finanza digitale e asset management ... Hyundai Ioniq 6: design al potere AlVolante
Petale GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Petale Group