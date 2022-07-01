No Fruit Should be Forbidden: Dole Sunshine Company Urges His Holiness to Redeem the Apple (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) The lighthearted letter looks to update the Apple from Original Sin to Original Snack, and shine the global spotlight on the importance of good nutrition for all SINGAPORE, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The calamity of original sin – and the Apple's role in it – is undeniably the most catastrophic PR disaster Fruit has ever faced. Today, in honor of International Fruit Day, the Dole Sunshine Company (DSC) issued an open letter to His Holiness, Pope Francis, via La Repubblica, seeking absolution for the Apple. DSC is asking to Redeem the reputation of Fruit to celebrate it as the Original 'Healthy' Snack instead. For thousands of years the Apple has faced this vilification after Eve took ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
